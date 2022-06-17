See All Ophthalmologists in Los Gatos, CA
Ophthalmology
4 (70)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sayed Jovkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL.

Dr. Jovkar works at Medical & Surgical Vision Care in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Medical and Surgical Vision Care A Medical Corp.
    15251 National Ave Ste 100, Los Gatos, CA 95032 (408) 985-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Excision of Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pinguecula Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 70 ratings
    Patient Ratings (70)
    5 Star
    (55)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Jun 17, 2022
    Dr. Sayed Jovkar is treating me for glaucoma and recently performed cataract surgery on both my eyes. My cataract surgery was challenging because of my other medical conditions and medications. Dr. Jovkar takes the time to explain the details of the procedures and answers all my questions. His experience and knowledge, along with his 'call our office anytime with questions' attitude, helped me to have 'excellent' results. I would highly recommend Dr. Jovkar to family and friends
    About Dr. Sayed Jovkar, MD

    Specialties
    Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    1316092802
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sayed Jovkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Jovkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jovkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Jovkar works at Medical & Surgical Vision Care in Los Gatos, CA.

    Dr. Jovkar has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more.

    70 patients have reviewed Dr. Jovkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jovkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jovkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

