Overview

Dr. Sayed Jovkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL.



Dr. Jovkar works at Medical & Surgical Vision Care in Los Gatos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.