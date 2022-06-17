Dr. Sayed Jovkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jovkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Jovkar, MD
Overview
Dr. Sayed Jovkar, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL.
Dr. Jovkar works at
Locations
Medical and Surgical Vision Care A Medical Corp.15251 National Ave Ste 100, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 985-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sayed Jovkar is treating me for glaucoma and recently performed cataract surgery on both my eyes. My cataract surgery was challenging because of my other medical conditions and medications. Dr. Jovkar takes the time to explain the details of the procedures and answers all my questions. His experience and knowledge, along with his ‘call our office anytime with questions’ attitude, helped me to have ‘excellent’ results. I would highly recommend Dr. Jovkar to family and friends
About Dr. Sayed Jovkar, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MONTREAL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jovkar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jovkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jovkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jovkar has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jovkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jovkar speaks Arabic.
70 patients have reviewed Dr. Jovkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jovkar.
