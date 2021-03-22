Dr. Sayed Hussain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hussain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayed Hussain, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sayed Hussain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from AFA Khan University - Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.
Dr. Hussain works at
Locations
-
1
Lifetime Family Physicians14501 GATORLAND DR, Orlando, FL 32837 Directions (407) 487-8842Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
- Orlando Health-health Central Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hussain?
Very good doctor
About Dr. Sayed Hussain, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Urdu
- 1093755308
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati - Cincinnati OH
- Saint Louis University - St. Louis MO
- Saint Louis University - St. Louis MO
- AFA Khan University - Karachi Pakistan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hussain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hussain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hussain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hussain works at
Dr. Hussain has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hussain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hussain speaks Urdu.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Hussain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hussain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hussain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hussain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.