Overview

Dr. Sayed Hussain, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from AFA Khan University - Karachi Pakistan and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital, Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital and Orlando Health-health Central Hospital.



Dr. Hussain works at Florida Cardiology PA in Orlando, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.