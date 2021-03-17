Overview

Dr. Sayed Feghali, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center and Houston Methodist West Hospital.



Dr. Feghali works at Texas Heart and Vascular Specialists, P,A. in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Unstable Angina, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.