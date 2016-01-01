Dr. Sayana Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sayana Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sayana Shah, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Anaheim, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Anaheim Radiation Oncology Center1211 W La Palma Ave Ste 100, Anaheim, CA 92801 Directions (714) 991-3380
-
2
Fountain Valley11190 Warner Ave Ste 115, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Directions (714) 210-0140
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Sayana Shah, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972793917
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin Hospital and Clinics
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine & Public Health
- University of Wisconsin
- Radiation Oncology
