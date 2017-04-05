Overview

Dr. Sawyer Emmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Emmer works at NEW ENGLAND INPATIENT SPECIALIST in Winchester, MA with other offices in Burlington, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.