Dr. Sawyer Emmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Sawyer Emmer, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winchester, MA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Winchester Hospital.
Locations
Winchester Hospital41 Highland Ave, Winchester, MA 01890 Directions (781) 729-9000
Harvard Vanguard Medical Associates - Burlington20 Wall St, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 221-2500Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Winchester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Emmer delivered our baby via c-section and was a fantastic doctor (left a very minimal scar!). He was very kind and considerate to us during a very stressful time. He kept us up to date with tests results and always clearly explained what was going on. He listened to all of our concerns and addressed all of our questions, no matter how many times we asked. I would highly recommend him to any of my female friends as he is an outstanding individual and outstanding doctor.
About Dr. Sawyer Emmer, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 7 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- University Of Wisconsin Madison
