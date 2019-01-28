Dr. Sawsan Talib, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Talib is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sawsan Talib, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sawsan Talib, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 510 W Annandale Rd Ste 210, Falls Church, VA 22046 Directions (703) 578-0500
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Talib?
Dr. Talib is the best. She is competent, kind and has a gift in working with children. Her office is clean, efficient and staffed with a lovely team.
About Dr. Sawsan Talib, MD
- Pediatrics
- 46 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1740207463
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Talib has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Talib accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Talib has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Talib speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Talib. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Talib.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Talib, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Talib appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.