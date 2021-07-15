Dr. Sawsan Najmey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Najmey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sawsan Najmey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sawsan Najmey, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center, Community Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.
Locations
Midstate Rheumatology900 W Main St Ste 5, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 431-4335
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Community Medical Center
- Ocean University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Najmey very knowledgeable and thorough. Kind and times her time in explaining issues.
About Dr. Sawsan Najmey, MD
- Rheumatology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225118086
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF JORDAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
