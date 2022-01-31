Overview

Dr. Saw Oo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bourbonnais, IL. They graduated from MANDALAY UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AMITA Health St. Mary's Hospital Kankakee and Riverside Medical Center.



Dr. Oo works at Advanced Pain Specialists in Bourbonnais, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.