Overview

Dr. Savvas Poulos, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Harlingen, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Valley Baptist Medical Center - Harlingen.



Dr. Poulos works at Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Harlingen, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Hand Fracture and Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.