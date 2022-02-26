Dr. Savitri Rambissoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rambissoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savitri Rambissoon, MD
Dr. Savitri Rambissoon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Holyoke, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Holyoke Medical Center and Valley Regional Hospital.
Holyoke Medical Center Inc.575 Beech St, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 534-2500
Cottage Hospital90 Swiftwater Rd, Woodsville, NH 03785 Directions (603) 747-9172
Valley Regional Hospital Inc.243 Elm St, Claremont, NH 03743 Directions (603) 542-6777
Healogics Specialty Physicians of Massachusetts Pllc18 Hospital Dr, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 535-4740
- Holyoke Medical Center
- Valley Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Patient care above expectations. Knowledgeable and considerate with my best interest at heart.
- 1144264961
- GENEVA GENERAL HOSPITAL / MARION S WHELAN SCHOOL OF NURSING
