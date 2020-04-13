Overview

Dr. Savitri Motiram, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Russian "People's Friendship" University Med Faculty Moscow Russia.



Dr. Motiram works at Champaign Dental Group in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.