Dr. Savitha Upadhya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Upadhya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savitha Upadhya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Savitha Upadhya, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cary, NC. They graduated from Jagadguru Jaideva Murgrajenora Medical College.
Dr. Upadhya works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
MindPath Care Centers790 SE Cary Pkwy Ste 201, Cary, NC 27511 Directions (919) 443-4100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Alpha Psychiatric Associates Pllc401 Keisler Dr Ste 100, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (919) 439-6120
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- Magellan Health Services
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Upadhya?
About Dr. Savitha Upadhya, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1861434672
Education & Certifications
- Milton Hershey Med Ctr-Penn State U
- Jagadguru Jaideva Murgrajenora Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Upadhya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Upadhya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Upadhya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Upadhya works at
Dr. Upadhya has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Upadhya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Upadhya speaks Hindi and Kannada.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Upadhya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Upadhya.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Upadhya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Upadhya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.