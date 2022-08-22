Overview

Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Nukal works at Aerovista Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

