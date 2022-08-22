Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nukal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD
Overview
Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Nukal works at
Locations
CENTRAL COAST ENT SPECIALISTS - San Luis Obispo895 Aerovista Pl Ste 103, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nukal?
Dr. Nukal takes the extra step for her patients. In a couple of instances she saw me quickly and resolved my concerns effectively. She also was willing to “double book” my appointment to meet a tight deadline.
About Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- Female
- 1184664237
Education & Certifications
- Maryland Gen Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nukal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Nukal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Nukal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nukal works at
Dr. Nukal speaks Hindi.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nukal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nukal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nukal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nukal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.