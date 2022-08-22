See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Luis Obispo, CA
Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD

Internal Medicine
4 (27)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with French Hospital Medical Center and Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Nukal works at Aerovista Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    CENTRAL COAST ENT SPECIALISTS - San Luis Obispo
    895 Aerovista Pl Ste 103, San Luis Obispo, CA 93401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypothyroidism
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Ratings & Reviews

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 27 ratings
Patient Ratings (27)
5 Star
(18)
4 Star
(3)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(6)
Leave a review

Aug 22, 2022
Dr. Nukal takes the extra step for her patients. In a couple of instances she saw me quickly and resolved my concerns effectively. She also was willing to “double book” my appointment to meet a tight deadline.
— Aug 22, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD
About Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD

  • Internal Medicine
  • 30 years of experience
  • English, Hindi
  • Female
  • 1184664237
Education & Certifications

  • Maryland Gen Hospital
  • UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / OSMANIA MEDICAL COLLEGE
Hospital Affiliations

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Savitha Nukal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nukal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Nukal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Nukal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Nukal works at Aerovista Health Center in San Luis Obispo, CA. View the full address on Dr. Nukal’s profile.

27 patients have reviewed Dr. Nukal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nukal.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nukal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nukal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

