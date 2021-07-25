See All Female Pelvic Medicine And Reconstructive Surgeons in Mountain View, CA
Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD

Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD is an Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery Specialist in Mountain View, CA. They completed their residency with Geo Washington University School Med

Dr. Krishnan works at Albert Pisani, MD in Mountain View, CA with other offices in San Jose, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Adenomyosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Palo Alto Medical Foundation-melchor Pavilion
    2490 Hospital Dr Ste 111, Mountain View, CA 94040 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7530
  2. 2
    Los Gatos - Urogynecology
    2577 Samaritan Dr Ste 705, San Jose, CA 95124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (650) 934-7530

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mills-peninsula Medical Center
  • Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital)

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Adenomyosis
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Adenomyosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Krishnan?

    Jul 25, 2021
    I believe Dr. Krishnan possibly saved my life!!! Initially my quality of life was extremely effected by my urinary incontinence. Dr. Krishnan preformed a sling surgery, and my life changed for the better ... no more leakage & extremely fast recovery. At the one year followup appointment, she referred me for an ultrasound of my pelvic area. I later found out she suspected I had a cyst, possibly ovarian or fallopian tube. She was right, and when confirmed, referred me to Dr. Pisani (an excellent gyn oncologist) in Mt. View. Dr. Pisani performed a robotic hysterectomy. The cyst was very large, cancerous, and labeled as Stage I. I understand that it is extremely rare for an ovarian cyst to be found at Stage 1 ... normally they are identified as Stage III or Stage IV when found. After surgery I had chemotherapy. All my bloodwork and scans since have been excellent. This is why I believe Dr. Krishnan possibly saved my life by finding the cyst early.
    Carol P H, San Jose, Ca — Jul 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Krishnan to family and friends

    Dr. Krishnan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Krishnan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD.

    About Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD

    Specialties
    • Urogynecology & Reconstructive Pelvic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447323092
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Geo Washington University School Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krishnan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Krishnan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krishnan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Krishnan has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Adenomyosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krishnan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Krishnan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krishnan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krishnan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krishnan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Savitha Krishnan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.