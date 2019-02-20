Overview

Dr. Savitha Kadakol, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Hematology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from BANARAS HINDU UNIVERSITY / INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and Beaumont Hospital, Troy.



Dr. Kadakol works at Premier Hematology-Oncology Care, Inc in Rochester Hills, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) and Bleeding Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.