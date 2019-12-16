Dr. Kumari has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Savita Kumari, MD
Overview
Dr. Savita Kumari, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Neurophysiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center301 Prospect Ave, Syracuse, NY 13203 Directions (315) 448-5111
Crouse Medical Practice Neurosurgery739 Irving Ave Ste 600, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 701-2550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kumari met with me in the hospital. She was knowledgeable, thorough and caring. I was very pleased with my interaction with her and plan to follow as an outpt.
About Dr. Savita Kumari, MD
- Neurology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / CHANDKA MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Clinical Neurophysiology and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumari accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumari has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumari works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumari. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumari.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumari, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumari appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.