Dr. Savita Kulkarni, DDS
Overview
Dr. Savita Kulkarni, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Conroe, TX.
Dr. Kulkarni works at
Locations
White Oak Dental Care1805 W White Oak Ter Ste A, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 277-9240Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Ameritas
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. K makes sure that the patient is comfortable & pain free as she is working on you. She thoroughly explains everything she is about to do.
About Dr. Savita Kulkarni, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kulkarni has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kulkarni accepts Humana and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Kulkarni. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kulkarni, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kulkarni appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.