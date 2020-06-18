See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Ridgewood, NJ
Dr. Savita Khosla, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (39)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Savita Khosla, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 52 years of experience. They graduated from Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center, Hackensack University Medical Center, Holy Name Medical Center and Valley Hospital.

Dr. Khosla works at Neurosurgeons of New Jersey (Ridgewood) in Ridgewood, NJ with other offices in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Symptomatic Menopause along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Ob/gyn
    1200 E Ridgewood Ave, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201) 489-2255
    Valley Medical Group OB-GYN
    58 Summit Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 (201) 489-2255
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:15am - 1:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:15am - 1:00pm
    Thursday
    9:15am - 1:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Valley Medical Group OB-GYN
    1124 E Ridgewood Ave Ste 105, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 (201) 489-2255

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
  • Hackensack University Medical Center
  • Holy Name Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Symptomatic Menopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Destruction of Vaginal Lesion Chevron Icon
Dysmenorrhea Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Cancer Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Menstrual Cramps Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorders Chevron Icon
Premenstrual Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexual Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Candidiasis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Jun 18, 2020
    Dr. Khosla and her staff I give an A+ ... This Dr is the most caring Dr I have ever had in 30 yrs. She is tough and caring advising what is the "Best" for ur health. She is no nonsense and will do everything possible to make sure u are healthy and all aspects including emotionally and physically. Her office Assistant Adria will help by going above and beyond in my personal experience... I give them a huge thank you for their attentiveness. Highly recommended.
    Lauren Norkett — Jun 18, 2020
    About Dr. Savita Khosla, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 52 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hindi and Punjabi
    NPI Number
    • 1265424238
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Danbury Hosp
    Internship
    • Irwin Hosp
    Medical Education
    • Maulana Azad Medical College, Delhi University
    Undergraduate School
    • Deshbandhu college, New Delhi, India
