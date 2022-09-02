Overview

Dr. Savita Hegde, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Cedar Rapids, IA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from KARNATAK UNIVERSITY / KARNATAK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy Iowa City.



Dr. Hegde works at Unitypoint Clinic in Cedar Rapids, IA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.