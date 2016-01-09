Dr. Savita Ginde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ginde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savita Ginde, MD
Overview
Dr. Savita Ginde, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. Ginde works at
Locations
Planned Parenthood of the Rocky Mountains7155 E 38th Ave, Denver, CO 80207 Directions (303) 447-1040
Boulder Valley Womens Health Center Inc.2855 Valmont Rd, Boulder, CO 80301 Directions (303) 449-9320
Mcpn-jeffco Family Health Services Clnc.7495 W 29th Ave, Wheat Ridge, CO 80033 Directions (303) 239-9964Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Summit Medical Consultants Pllc5023 W 120th Ave, Broomfield, CO 80020 Directions (720) 635-5646
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ginde was fabulous. I appreciated her thoughtful bedside manner and she was extremely helpful in considering multiple options.
About Dr. Savita Ginde, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Hindi
- 1184642001
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
