Dr. Savita Bidyasar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bidyasar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savita Bidyasar, MD
Overview
Dr. Savita Bidyasar, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Valdosta, GA.
Dr. Bidyasar works at
Locations
-
1
Pearlman Comprehensive Cancer Center209 Pendleton Dr, Valdosta, GA 31602 Directions (229) 259-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- South Georgia Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bidyasar?
Great doc that helped me a lot.
About Dr. Savita Bidyasar, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1326242926
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bidyasar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bidyasar accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bidyasar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bidyasar works at
Dr. Bidyasar has seen patients for Anemia, Leukocytosis and Bone Marrow Biopsy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bidyasar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bidyasar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bidyasar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bidyasar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bidyasar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.