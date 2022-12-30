Dr. Savita Bhat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savita Bhat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Savita Bhat, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Dr. Bhat works at
Locations
Primary Office777 S New Ballas Rd Ste 217E, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 736-5575
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always on time, understanding, kind & helpful. The best!
About Dr. Savita Bhat, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Marathi
- 1184734667
Education & Certifications
- Washington University School Med
- Salem Hosp
- University of Mumbai / Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhat has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhat accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhat works at
Dr. Bhat has seen patients for Anxiety and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhat speaks Hindi and Marathi.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhat.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.