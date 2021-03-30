See All Gastroenterologists in Phoenix, AZ
Gastroenterology
4 (9)
Dr. Savio Reddymasu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They graduated from St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Reddymasu works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Nausea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Gastroenterology - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastritis
Nausea
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colitis Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Dilation Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon

4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Mar 30, 2021
Let's just say that any doctor who bothers to read your medical history prior to your appointment gets two thumbs up. Love this physician. He's done 2 procedures on me to date and I'm very pleased with his knowledge base and professionalism.
KMC — Mar 30, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Savio Reddymasu, MD

  • Gastroenterology
  • English, Hindi and Telugu
  • Male
  • 1598981979
Education & Certifications

  • Kansas Univ Med Ctr
  • LSU Med Ctr, Shreveport
  • Creighton University Medical Center
  • St. Joseph's Hospital and Medical Center
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Savio Reddymasu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reddymasu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Reddymasu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Reddymasu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Reddymasu works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Reddymasu’s profile.

Dr. Reddymasu has seen patients for Gastritis, Nausea and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reddymasu on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Reddymasu. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reddymasu.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reddymasu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reddymasu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

