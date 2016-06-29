Dr. Savio John, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. John is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savio John, MD
Overview
Dr. Savio John, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Lewis County General Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Upstate University Hospital.
Locations
Department of Medicine Msg1000 E Genesee St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1616
Upstate Medical University750 E Adams St, Syracuse, NY 13210 Directions (315) 464-1600Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewis County General Hospital
- Oswego Hospital
- Upstate University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The best liver doctor in the area. No need to travel to far away specialists when he is here. My liver disease that was misdiagnosed at an expert center was correctly diagnosed by Dr. John. I am indebted to him for life.
About Dr. Savio John, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1154587731
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Gastroenterology, Internal Medicine and Transplant Hepatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. John has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. John has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. John has seen patients for Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Cirrhosis and Hepatitis C, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. John on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. John. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. John.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. John, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. John appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.