Dr. Savina Aneja, MD
Overview
Dr. Savina Aneja, MD is a Dermatologist in Winter Park, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM.
Dr. Aneja works at
Locations
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Winter Park - 1801 Lee Rd Suite 1751801 Lee Rd Ste 175, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (321) 410-6389Monday8:00am - 5:30pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:30pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 851 Outer Rd851 Outer Rd, Orlando, FL 32814 Directions (321) 306-4288Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - Orlando - 9368 Narcoossee Rd9368 Narcoossee Rd Ste 104, Orlando, FL 32827 Directions (321) 306-4276Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 3:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 3:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Liked everything but the hand held tablets. Dr was wonderful.
About Dr. Savina Aneja, MD
- Dermatology
- 10 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1184985996
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas, Houston & MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Tx
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aneja has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aneja accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Aneja using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Aneja has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aneja works at
Dr. Aneja has seen patients for Itchy Skin and Acne, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aneja on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Aneja. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aneja.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aneja, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aneja appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.