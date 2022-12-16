Overview

Dr. Saverio Barbera, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Barbera works at Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute in Rapid City, SD. They frequently treat conditions like Syncope, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

