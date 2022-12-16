Dr. Saverio Barbera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Barbera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saverio Barbera, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Rapid City, SD. They specialize in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Long Island Community Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Monument Health Heart and Vascular Institute353 Fairmont Blvd, Rapid City, SD 57701 Directions (605) 824-7153
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Parkland Hospital University Tex Sw|University of Texas Southwestern Dallas
- Bellevue Hospital Nyu Mc
- NYU Langone Medical Center|NYU MC
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
- Monument Health Rapid City Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Long Island Community Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
Dr. Barbera has seen patients for Syncope, Heart Disease and Supraventricular Tachycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Barbera speaks Spanish.
