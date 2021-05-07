See All Hematologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, DO

Hematology & Oncology
5 (1)
Dr. Saveri Bhattacharya, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. 

Dr. Bhattacharya works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA.

    Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health
    925 Chestnut St Ste 420A, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation
Breast Cancer
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
Bone Marrow Evaluation

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

May 07, 2021
Yes I will but Dr. B I will miss you, you are a wonderful Dr.??
Pamela Smith — May 07, 2021
  • Hematology & Oncology
  • English
  • 1891084000
  • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Bhattacharya works at Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center - Jefferson Health in Philadelphia, PA.

Dr. Bhattacharya has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods.

