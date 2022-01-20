Overview

Dr. Savely Meyerzon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.



Dr. Meyerzon works at Medical and Mental Art PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.