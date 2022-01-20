See All Psychiatrists in Brooklyn, NY
Psychiatry
49 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Savely Meyerzon, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital.

Dr. Meyerzon works at Medical and Mental Art PC in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Medical and Mental Art PC
    307 Ocean View Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Saint John's Riverside Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Jan 20, 2022
    Referring my father at the moment. Best psychiatrist. Very intelligent and appreciates your feedback. Respects what medication doesn't work well for you or makes you feel unwell. 10 years with him. Will be with him until he retires.
    Dana — Jan 20, 2022
    About Dr. Savely Meyerzon, MD

    Psychiatry
    49 years of experience
    English
    1730357088
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Meyerzon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meyerzon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Meyerzon works at Medical and Mental Art PC in Brooklyn, NY.

    Dr. Meyerzon has seen patients for Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, Anxiety and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Meyerzon. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meyerzon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meyerzon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

