Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavridis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD
Overview
Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Mavridis works at
Locations
-
1
Cardiac Surgery PC1086 Franklin St Ste 3002, Johnstown, PA 15905 Directions (814) 534-9194
Hospital Affiliations
- Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mavridis?
My triple bypass was performed by Dr. Mavridis in November of 2017. He’s a special doctor in that he cares so very much about each and every patient. He goes the extra mile in explaining what to expect and making sure you are well taken care of afterwards. He explains everything well to the patient and the family. Less than two years after my heart surgery I had to undergo another major surgery for Ovarian Cancer, which I had done at John Hopkins. They were sure I would have to be in the ICU after the surgery, but because of the perfection of Dr. Mavridis’s work, that wasn’t necessary and I went straight to a regular room! If you need any kind of heart surgery, we are lucky to have the very best right here in Johnstown. Thanks Dr. Mavridis for being the amazing surgeon you are!!
About Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1013912070
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mavridis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mavridis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mavridis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mavridis works at
Dr. Mavridis has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mavridis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mavridis speaks Greek.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavridis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavridis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavridis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavridis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.