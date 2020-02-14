See All General Surgeons in Johnstown, PA
Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD

General Surgery
5.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Johnstown, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Mavridis works at Cardiac Surgery PC in Johnstown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Cardiac Surgery PC
    1086 Franklin St Ste 3002, Johnstown, PA 15905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (814) 534-9194

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm
Carotid Artery Disease
Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm

Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Decortication and Pleurectomy Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolectomy, Thrombectomy, or Vessel Exploration Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymphadenectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy of Lung With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Wedge Resection Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 14, 2020
    My triple bypass was performed by Dr. Mavridis in November of 2017. He’s a special doctor in that he cares so very much about each and every patient. He goes the extra mile in explaining what to expect and making sure you are well taken care of afterwards. He explains everything well to the patient and the family. Less than two years after my heart surgery I had to undergo another major surgery for Ovarian Cancer, which I had done at John Hopkins. They were sure I would have to be in the ICU after the surgery, but because of the perfection of Dr. Mavridis’s work, that wasn’t necessary and I went straight to a regular room! If you need any kind of heart surgery, we are lucky to have the very best right here in Johnstown. Thanks Dr. Mavridis for being the amazing surgeon you are!!
    Ruth — Feb 14, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD
    About Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1013912070
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Savas Mavridis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mavridis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mavridis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mavridis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mavridis works at Cardiac Surgery PC in Johnstown, PA. View the full address on Dr. Mavridis’s profile.

    Dr. Mavridis has seen patients for Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mavridis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mavridis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mavridis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mavridis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mavridis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

