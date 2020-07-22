Dr. Savannah Stumph, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stumph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savannah Stumph, DO
Overview
Dr. Savannah Stumph, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Edmond, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Lakeside Women's Hospital and Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City.
Dr. Stumph works at
Locations
-
1
Mercy Health Signal Ridge416 W 15th St, Edmond, OK 73013 Directions (405) 471-5800
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakeside Women's Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Care Network
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stumph?
I would like to applaud the office for not releasing information to the person who left one star (radko jirous) This person lost all custody of the kids and is simply on a fishing expedition for information. This person likes to do things such as picking up the children's medication before the sole custodian can get to it. Not to hand it over, just to keep it and cause trouble. If you have to change pharmacies in secret because of this guy I would suggest not to listen to his review. Dr. Stumph is a great Dr. For the children.
About Dr. Savannah Stumph, DO
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1225293012
Education & Certifications
- OK STATE UNIV COLL OF OSTEO MED
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stumph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stumph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stumph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stumph works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Stumph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stumph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stumph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stumph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.