Dr. Savannah Bowen, DDS
Overview
Dr. Savannah Bowen, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Worthington, MN.
Dr. Bowen works at
Locations
Friendly Dental1316 McMillan St # 1, Worthington, MN 56187 Directions (507) 204-4322
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This was my second visit to Friendly Dental and I was very pleased with both the dental assistant, and the dentist. Both answered by questions and made sure that the problem was examined. The cleaning was done well and that's not easy with my crooked teeth. My questions were answered completely.
About Dr. Savannah Bowen, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- Female
- 1902414311
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bowen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bowen accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Bowen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bowen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bowen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bowen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.