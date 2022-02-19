Dr. Savan Ghetiya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ghetiya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savan Ghetiya, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Savan Ghetiya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.
Locations
1
Liberty Primary Care1749 Hooper Ave Ste 203, Toms River, NJ 08753 Directions (732) 864-7030Monday9:00am - 3:00pmTuesday9:00am - 3:00pmThursday1:00pm - 7:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had ongoing symptoms for the past 3 weeks and I was unable to find a general physician to take a look at me as anywhere I called, they all said they were not taking new patients at this time due to COVID . I didn't want to keep going to urgent care because they kept brushing me off each time. A friend recommended me to Dr. Ghetiya's office and boy was I glad! Even with the pandemic ongoing, they are still accepting new patients, and there was no wait & I mean NO/ ZERO wait. I called one afternoon and it was end of business day for them, but they were able to see me the next day without any fuss about it! The office staff was so courteous and Dr Ghetiya was as well! Turns out what I had was something straight forward and easy to cure and urgent cares kept missing it. I am glad I found someone who is smart and someone I can trust! Thank you for seeing me so fast and taking care of me so well!!
About Dr. Savan Ghetiya, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 11 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1124409057
Education & Certifications
- Coney Island Hospital, Brooklyn, NY
- Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice
- Temple University Hlth Sci Ctr
Frequently Asked Questions
