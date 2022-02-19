Overview

Dr. Savan Ghetiya, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of Silesia, School of Medicine In Katowice and is affiliated with Community Medical Center.



Dr. Ghetiya works at VINODRAI V GHETIYA, MD ANCHORAGE SQUARE in Toms River, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.