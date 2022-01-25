Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Teymoorian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD
Dr. Savak Teymoorian, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Laguna Hills, CA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.
Saddleback Memorial Medical Center23961 Calle de la Magdalena Ste 300, Laguna Hills, CA 92653 Directions (949) 951-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr.T is thorough and kind. He has taken very good care of my eyes for several years
- Ophthalmology
- English, Armenian
- 1306026281
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Teymoorian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Teymoorian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Teymoorian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Teymoorian has seen patients for Dry Eyes, Tear Duct Disorders and Eyelid Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Teymoorian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Teymoorian speaks Armenian.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Teymoorian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Teymoorian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Teymoorian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Teymoorian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.