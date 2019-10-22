Dr. Saurin Popat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurin Popat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saurin Popat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Katherine J. Frachetti M.d. PC1083 Delaware Ave Ste 3, Buffalo, NY 14209 Directions (716) 882-1023
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- ECMC Health Campus
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
We had a great experience at Dr. Popat’s office. He was able to thoroughly explain everything to us and it helped to ease our worries. He performed surgery on our 16 year old son and did an excellent job. This was our sons 3rd surgery and 1st with Dr Popat. We are confident that we received the best care possible. His office staff was awesome also. We are forever thankful.
About Dr. Saurin Popat, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1073569877
Education & Certifications
- Toronto Hosp
- Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry
- Queen's University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
