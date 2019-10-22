See All Otolaryngologists in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Saurin Popat, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (22)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saurin Popat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.

Dr. Popat works at Delaware Medical Group, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Katherine J. Frachetti M.d. PC
    1083 Delaware Ave Ste 3, Buffalo, NY 14209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 882-1023

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Buffalo General Medical Center
  • ECMC Health Campus
  • Sisters Of Charity Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Thyroid Cancer
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Thyroid Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Secondary Malignancies
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Chronic Sinusitis
Dysphagia
ENT Cancer
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Laryngeal Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Oral Cancer
Otitis Media
Salivary Gland Cancer
Sinusitis
Skin Cancer
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Tongue Cancer
Tonsil Cancer
Vocal Cord Paralysis
Wheezing
Acoustic Neuroma
Acute Leukemia
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Tonsillitis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Bedsores
Bell's Palsy
Bone Cancer
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Lymphoma
Cholesteatoma
Chordoma
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia
Chronic Tonsillitis
Cleft Palate
Colorectal Cancer
Conductive Hearing Loss
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Cough
Deafness
Dentofacial Anomalies
Dermabrasion
Deviated Septum
Dizziness
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction
Eye Cancer
Gum Cancer
Gynecologic Cancer
Headache
Hidradenitis
Hodgkin's Disease
Leukoplakia
Lip Cancer
Lung Cancer
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant
Lymphoma, Large-Cell
Lymphosarcoma
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw
Malignant Otitis Externa
Malignant Tumor of the Head and-or Neck
Mantle Cell Lymphoma
Marginal Zone Lymphoma
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant
Melanoma
Meniere's Disease
Meningiomas
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Myeloma
Nasal Polyp
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Nodular Lymphoma
Nosebleed
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Orbital Fracture
Osteosarcoma
Outer Ear Infection
Peritoneal Cancer
Pharyngitis
Pituitary Tumor
Postnasal Drip
Prostate Cancer
Reticulosarcoma
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sjögren's Syndrome
Skin Grafts
Skull Base Tumor
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Swimmer's Ear
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal)
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Thymomas
Tinnitus
TMJ
Tonsillitis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Uterine Cancer
Vertigo
Vocal Cord Nodule
Vocal Cord Polyp
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Elderplan
    • EmblemHealth
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 22, 2019
    We had a great experience at Dr. Popat's office. He was able to thoroughly explain everything to us and it helped to ease our worries. He performed surgery on our 16 year old son and did an excellent job. This was our sons 3rd surgery and 1st with Dr Popat. We are confident that we received the best care possible. His office staff was awesome also. We are forever thankful.
    About Dr. Saurin Popat, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    Education & Certifications

    • Toronto Hosp
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saurin Popat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Popat has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Popat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Popat works at Delaware Medical Group, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Popat’s profile.

    Dr. Popat has seen patients for Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Thyroid Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Popat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popat.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Popat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Popat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

