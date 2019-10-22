Overview

Dr. Saurin Popat, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Schulich School of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, ECMC Health Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Popat works at Delaware Medical Group, Buffalo, NY in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Head or Neck Lump or Swelling, Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.