Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of California at San Francisco Medical School|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Shah works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Animal Allergies and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose & Throat / Allergy & Asthma
    225 E 2nd Ave, Escondido, CA 92025 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Turbinates
Animal Allergies
Earwax Buildup
Enlarged Turbinates
Animal Allergies
Earwax Buildup

Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sublingual Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(4)
Dec 29, 2019
Hola no nombre es Teresa Jaimes. Soy patients de Dr. Shah. Tuve una cirujia de nariz, decido a Senositis y desviacion de nariz. Fue una cirujia muy organizada, profesional, el Dr. Shah y equipo de enfermeras. No molestias despues de la cirujia. Todo explicado y con mucha pasiencia. La cirujia sin complicaciones. Me siento mucho mejor. Me a ayudando demaciado a mejorar mi estuvo de Vida. Yo recomiendo a Dr. Shah y enfermeras para estos tratamientos, sin riesgos, no complicaciones.
Teresa Jaimes — Dec 29, 2019
Photo: Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD
About Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD

  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
  • 27 years of experience
  • English
  • 1790717957
Education & Certifications

  • University of California At San Francisco|University of California, San Francisco
  • University of California at San Francisco Medical School|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Shah works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

Dr. Shah has seen patients for Enlarged Turbinates, Animal Allergies and Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

