Overview

Dr. Saurabh Shah, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of California at San Francisco Medical School|University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Shah works at Palomar Health Medical Group - Graybill in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Turbinates, Animal Allergies and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

