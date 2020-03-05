See All Ophthalmologists in Bonita Springs, FL
Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.

Dr. Patel works at Florida Retina Center in Bonita Springs, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Macular Hole along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
Dr. Albert Smolyar, MD
10 (227)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Florida Retina Center
    27160 Bay Landing Dr # 100, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 390-3339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital
  • NCH Baker Downtown
  • NCH North Naples Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Floaters
Macular Hole
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Floaters
Macular Hole

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Pars Planitis Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Cystoid Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Diabetes Eye Care Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Trauma Chevron Icon
Focal Chorioretinitis and Focal Retinochoroiditis Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hyphema
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Macular Pucker Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Artery Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Edema Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Laser Photocoagulation Chevron Icon
Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
Scleral Buckling Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Self Pay
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?

    Mar 05, 2020
    Dr. Patel , and his staff are extremely professional. He performed Detached Retina Surgery on me and laser surgery...and I have had no problems since then. I have recommended two others to visit him and they too are very pleased. He is awesome and I will not visit anyone else for my eyes. Dr. Patel told me ....he was the BEST, and I now know that's true!! I feel lucky to have found him!
    Kathy Bova — Mar 05, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Patel to family and friends

    Dr. Patel's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Patel

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD.

    About Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508897133
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wilmer Eye Inst Johns Hopkins Hosp
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wilmer Eye Inst Johns Hopkins
    Residency
    Internship
    • Washington Hospital Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Cornell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Patel works at Florida Retina Center in Bonita Springs, FL. View the full address on Dr. Patel’s profile.

    Dr. Patel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.