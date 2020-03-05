Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Bonita Springs, FL. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Gulf Coast Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital, NCH Baker Downtown and NCH North Naples Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Locations
Florida Retina Center27160 Bay Landing Dr # 100, Bonita Springs, FL 34135 Directions (239) 390-3339
Hospital Affiliations
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
- NCH North Naples Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Medicare
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Self Pay
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Dr. Patel , and his staff are extremely professional. He performed Detached Retina Surgery on me and laser surgery...and I have had no problems since then. I have recommended two others to visit him and they too are very pleased. He is awesome and I will not visit anyone else for my eyes. Dr. Patel told me ....he was the BEST, and I now know that's true!! I feel lucky to have found him!
About Dr. Saurabh Patel, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Hindi
- 1508897133
Education & Certifications
- Wilmer Eye Inst Johns Hopkins Hosp
- Wilmer Eye Inst Johns Hopkins
- Washington Hospital Center
- Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine
- Cornell University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Age-Related Macular Degeneration, Floaters and Macular Hole, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.