Dr. Saurabh Joshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saurabh Joshi, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Hartford, CT. They graduated from Gauhati Medical College and is affiliated with Backus Hospital, Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Dr. Joshi works at
Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group85 Seymour St Ste 1022, Hartford, CT 06106 Directions (860) 972-3570Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Backus Hospital
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Saurabh Joshi, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English, Assamese and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Saint Vincent Medical Hospital
- Gauhati Medical College
- Cardiovascular Disease, Internal Medicine and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joshi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joshi accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joshi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Joshi speaks Assamese and Hindi.
