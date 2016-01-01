Dr. Saurabh Jain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurabh Jain, MD
Dr. Saurabh Jain, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Canoga Park, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO.
Bl 3307301 Topanga Canyon Blvd Ste 330, Canoga Park, CA 91303 Directions (844) 968-6363
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
About Dr. Saurabh Jain, MD
- General Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1528011970
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Jain has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jain accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jain.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.