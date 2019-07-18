Overview

Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from MAULANA AZAD INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend, St. Charles Madras, St. Charles Prineville and St. Charles Redmond.



Dr. Gupta works at St. Charles Hospital in Bend, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.