Dr. Saurabh Gupta, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Madras Med Coll and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. Gupta works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Mineral Metabolism Disorders, Acidosis and Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

