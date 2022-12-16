See All Other Doctors in Edison, NJ
Dr. Saurabh Dang, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5 (85)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saurabh Dang, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from American University of Antigua and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Dr. Dang works at Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison in Edison, NJ with other offices in Clifton, NJ and Jersey City, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Edison
    25 S Main St Ste, Edison, NJ 08837 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 769-3410
  2. 2
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Clifton
    1117 US Highway 46 Ste 301, Clifton, NJ 07013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 370-2884
  3. 3
    Garden State Pain & Orthopedics - Jersey City
    631 Grand St Ste 2-100, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (862) 366-5707

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain
Chronic Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brachial Neuritis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Plexus Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Recurrent Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cranial Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Discography Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Block Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Ilioinguinal and Iliohypogastric Block Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Injection Chevron Icon
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Intercostal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Interventional Pain Management Chevron Icon
Interventional Spine Procedure Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Local Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Discography Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sympathetic Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Male Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscle Pain Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Sympathetic Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Neuritis Chevron Icon
Neuromodulation Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Pain Management Chevron Icon
Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Occipital Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain in Extremities Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pain Pump Chevron Icon
Pain Rehabilitation and Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Disc Decompression Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuritis Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Piriformis Injection Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Provocation Discography Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Denervation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Nerve Ablation Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rhizotomy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Pump Implant Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vulvodynia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (81)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 16, 2022
    The team overall is very professional, compassionate and attentive to there patients, Dr. Scott is the best, He explains in detail, listens and care for his patients.
    M G. — Dec 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Saurabh Dang, MD
    About Dr. Saurabh Dang, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi
    NPI Number
    • 1619267374
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • The University of Toledo Medical Center
    Residency
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Internship
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • American University of Antigua
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
