Dr. Saurabh Chokshi, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Saurabh Chokshi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Nhl Medical College|Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital - South and Tampa General Hospital.
Bay Area Cardiology - Brandon635 Eichenfeld Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 692-4332Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Riverview13029 SUMMERFIELD SQUARE DR, Riverview, FL 33578 Directions (813) 686-9162Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Bay Area Cardiology Associates PA - Tampa10740 Palm River Rd Ste 370, Tampa, FL 33619 Directions (813) 856-9367Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital - South
- Tampa General Hospital
Dr.Chokshi has been my cardiologist for almost 20 years...he is NOT a pill pusher, IS a listener and explains and cares! I totally recommend him!
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital|Northwestern University|Tufts NEMC
- McP Hahnemann|St Agnes Medical Center
- Nhl Medical College|Smt Nhl Municipal Medical College, Gujarat University
- Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
