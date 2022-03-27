Dr. Saurabh Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurabh Agrawal, MD
Overview
Dr. Saurabh Agrawal, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS / CENTER OF SCIENCE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Locations
TGH Transplant & Specialty Services409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33606 DirectionsMonday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agrawal?
Dr. Agrawal does a great job in monitoring condition, explaining the diagnosis and possible treatment options. He is very friendly and patient in answering questions and takes his time with you. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Saurabh Agrawal, MD
- Transplant Hepatology
- English, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS / CENTER OF SCIENCE
- Gastroenterology
Hospital Affiliations
- Tampa General Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agrawal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Agrawal using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agrawal speaks Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.