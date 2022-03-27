See All Transplant Hepatologists in Tampa, FL
Dr. Saurabh Agrawal, MD

Transplant Hepatology
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Saurabh Agrawal, MD is a Transplant Hepatology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS / CENTER OF SCIENCE and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.

Dr. Agrawal works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    TGH Transplant & Specialty Services
    409 Bayshore Blvd Fl 4, Tampa, FL 33606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    7:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gallbladder Scan
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Hepatitis Screening
Treatment frequency



Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Biliary Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis D Chevron Icon
Jaundice Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Biopsy Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Diseases and Disorders Chevron Icon
Liver Enlargement Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Liver Transplant Chevron Icon
Liver Tumor Chevron Icon
Portal Hypertension Chevron Icon
Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Wilson's Disease Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Mar 27, 2022
    Dr. Agrawal does a great job in monitoring condition, explaining the diagnosis and possible treatment options. He is very friendly and patient in answering questions and takes his time with you. Highly recommend.
    — Mar 27, 2022
    About Dr. Saurabh Agrawal, MD

    • Transplant Hepatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Hindi, Portuguese and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1194990499
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY OF ALAGOAS / CENTER OF SCIENCE
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Tampa General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saurabh Agrawal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agrawal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Agrawal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Agrawal works at TGH Transplant & Specialty Services in Tampa, FL. View the full address on Dr. Agrawal’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Agrawal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agrawal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agrawal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agrawal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

