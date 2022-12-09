Dr. Saurabh Agarwal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Agarwal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saurabh Agarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Saurabh Agarwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Group PA4 Godwin Ave, Midland Park, NJ 07432 Directions (201) 444-7070
-
2
Rhode Island Hospital593 Eddy St, Providence, RI 02903 Directions (401) 432-2500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Agarwal?
Dr. Agarwal is extremely competent, but with a great bedside manor that leaves the patient confident.
About Dr. Saurabh Agarwal, MD
- Urology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1134292329
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Agarwal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Agarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Agarwal works at
Dr. Agarwal has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Agarwal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Agarwal speaks Hindi.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Agarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Agarwal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Agarwal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Agarwal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.