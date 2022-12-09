Overview

Dr. Saurabh Agarwal, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland Park, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Valley Hospital.



Dr. Agarwal works at Urology Group PA in Midland Park, NJ with other offices in Providence, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

