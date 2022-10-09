See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Chesapeake, VA
Dr. Saunora Prom, DO

Sports Medicine
5 (60)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Saunora Prom, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center.

Dr. Prom works at TPMG - Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Chesapeake, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tidewater Sports and Osteopathic Medicine
    1100 Volvo Pkwy Ste 100, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 389-5370
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Maryview Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Neuropsychological Testing Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Tennis Elbow (Lateral Epicondylitis) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 60 ratings
    Patient Ratings (60)
    5 Star
    (56)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Oct 09, 2022
    I was running late and then the traffic got really bad, I left a message and apologized for my tardiness they were so kind and told me not to stress as I had on my way over.
    Jo Ann Brooks — Oct 09, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Saunora Prom, DO
    About Dr. Saunora Prom, DO

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1619179363
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • VCOM/VT- Primary Care Sports Medicine
    Internship
    • VCU
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Board Certifications
    • Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Saunora Prom, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Prom has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Prom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Prom works at TPMG - Tidewater Physicians Multispecialty Group in Chesapeake, VA. View the full address on Dr. Prom’s profile.

    60 patients have reviewed Dr. Prom. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

