Dr. Saundra Kay, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saundra Kay, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Kay works at
Locations
Matthews Vu Medical Group2055 N High St Ste 370, Denver, CO 80205 Directions (303) 963-0656
Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE - Lone Tree10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 310, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 963-0657Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Kay performed several surgeries on our special needs daughter and all turned out very well. Her follow-up and attention to the needs of our daughter was above anything we could ever hope for. We will be truly appreciative for her the rest of our lives.
About Dr. Saundra Kay, MD
- Pediatric Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- McGill University, Montreal Children's Hospital
- McGill University Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kay using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kay works at
Dr. Kay speaks French.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Kay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.