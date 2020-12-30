See All Pediatric Surgeons in Denver, CO
Dr. Saundra Kay, MD

Pediatric Surgery
5 (11)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Saundra Kay, MD is a Pediatric Surgery Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Pediatric Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from McGill University Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center.

Dr. Kay works at Rocky Mountain Pediatric Surgery - Denver in Denver, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Matthews Vu Medical Group
    2055 N High St Ste 370, Denver, CO 80205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0656
  2. 2
    Rocky Mountain Pediatric OrthoONE - Lone Tree
    10107 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 310, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (303) 963-0657
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic

Treatment frequency



Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Adhesiolysis Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Esophagomyotomy Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Femoral Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Open Chevron Icon
Gastrectomy Chevron Icon
Hepatectomy Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hirschsprung's Disease Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Intestinal Atresia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgery for Achalasia Chevron Icon
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Lobectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Lung Removal (Partial or Complete): Open, or Resection of Lung Tumor: Open Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Meckel's Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Paraesophageal Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Pediatric Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Robotic Heller Myotomy for the Treatment of Achalasia Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Splenectomy Chevron Icon
Splenectomy and Splenorrhaphy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Thoracoscopic Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Video-Assisted Thoracoscopic Surgery (VATS) or Thoracotomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 30, 2020
    Dr. Kay performed several surgeries on our special needs daughter and all turned out very well. Her follow-up and attention to the needs of our daughter was above anything we could ever hope for. We will be truly appreciative for her the rest of our lives.
    M. Roth — Dec 30, 2020
    About Dr. Saundra Kay, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1598756454
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • McGill University, Montreal Children's Hospital
    Medical Education
    • McGill University Faculty of Medicine
