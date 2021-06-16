Overview

Dr. Saundra Blanchard, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Muskegon, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Hackley Campus and Mercy Health Lakeshore Campus.



Dr. Blanchard works at Westshore Health Network in Muskegon, MI with other offices in Whitehall, MI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.