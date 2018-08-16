Overview

Dr. Saunder Bernes, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Northwestern U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Phoenix Children's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Bernes works at MAIN BUILDING in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.