Dr. Saumyajit Datta, MD
Dr. Saumyajit Datta, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Veer Surendra Sai Medical College, Sambalpur University, Medical College Campus and is affiliated with Kadlec Regional Medical Center, Salem Health West Valley Hospital and Salem Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Wellness Examination, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Immunization Administration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 4999 Skyline Rd S, Salem, OR 97306 Directions (503) 364-4005
WVP Boulder Creek2485 12th St Se, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 363-8047
Family Medicine River Road South2925 River Rd S Ste 110, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 814-4400
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Kadlec Regional Medical Center
- Salem Health West Valley Hospital
- Salem Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I now bring my kids to Dr. Datta after having two pediatricians not listening to myself or my child. He spent at least 30 minutes for each the first visit and listened to everything. Very caring individual!
- Veer Surendra Sai Medical College, Sambalpur University, Medical College Campus
- Family Practice
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Dr. Datta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Datta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Datta has seen patients for Wellness Examination, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Immunization Administration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Datta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Datta speaks Bengali.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Datta. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Datta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Datta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.