Dr. Saumya Sharma, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sharma is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Saumya Sharma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Saumya Sharma, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Houston, TX. They graduated from M.D. Ross University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast, HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.
Dr. Sharma works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
UT Physicians EP Heart - Complex Arrhythmia Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2550, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 731-5787
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast
- HCA Houston Healthcare Clear Lake
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sharma?
Excellent. Thanks to Dr Sharma I am in a better health now. He did 4 or 5 oblations and my heart is a lot better now than it was before. I would recommend him 100%. He did a lot more than any other doctor would. Friendly professional services. Thank you Dr Sharma.
About Dr. Saumya Sharma, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1821241134
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston
- M.D. Ross University School Of Medicine
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sharma has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sharma accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sharma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sharma works at
Dr. Sharma has seen patients for Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sharma on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Sharma. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sharma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sharma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sharma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.